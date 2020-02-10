Beyoncé and JAY-Z Host Oscars After-Party with Rihanna, Kanye West, & Travis Scott

Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s Oscars after-party was the place to be on Sunday night.

The superstar couple hosted their third annual Gold Party following the 92nd Annual Academy Awards, which brought out A-listers including Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Solange, Adele, Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, and Rihanna, who stunned in an Alexandre Vauthier black ruffle dress.

The exclusive guest list also included Michael B. Jordan, Natalie Portman, Charlize Theron, Jessica Alba, French Montana, Gabrielle Union, Dwayne Wade, Spike Lee, Odell Beckham Jr., and the Kardashian-Jenner family including Kris Jenner, Khloé, and Kourtney Kardashian. Cell phones were banned, but some footage still managed to hit social media.

“The theme of the party was also a representation of Houston and Brooklyn, where both Jay and Beyoncé are from. There were pool tables set up and it was made to feel like a dive bar,” an insider tells E! News. “It wasn’t overly extravagant and it seemed like they wanted everyone to feel casual.”

Questlove kept the well-dressed crowd on the dance floor all night, spinning ’90s throwbacks as well as Bey and JAY-Z’s own hits like “Empire State of Mind,” “Deja Vu,” and “Crazy in Love.” At one point, Hov got on the mic and rapped along to “I Just Wanna Love U,” while Bey was seen “mouthing and dancing” to her hits.

“Everyone was around her, and bowing down to her,” says a source. “She even got on the mic at one point and sang a few lines and remixed ‘Brown Skin Girl’ and ‘I Care,’ with a few other songs of hers.”

Guests sipped JAY’s own Armand de Brignac champagne and snacked on jerk chicken, chicken empanadas, and pastries with chocolate and vanilla frosting.

Usher was spotted in the photo booth with A$AP Rocky, while JAY-Z congratulated Hair Love‘s Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver on their win for Best Animated Short Film. Travis and Kylie arrived together, but “didn’t show overly PDA” although they were standing together the entire night.

Reese Witherspoon, who received an IVY PARK care package, was seen greeting Queen Bey with a big hug. “Only @beyonce could get me out of the house past 11pm,” said the Oscar-winning actress.