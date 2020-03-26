Lovers & Friends Festival Rescheduled for August

The show will go on. As more and more festivals get postponed or canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak, Lovers & Friends is the latest to announce changes.

The sold-out festival was originally a two-day event scheduled for May 8-9 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif., but has now been scaled back and postponed due to the coronavirus. The one-day festival will now take place on Aug. 8 at the same location.

The lineup remains mostly intact with headliners Ms. Lauryn Hill, TLC, and Usher with special guests Ludacris and Lil Jon. The star-studded bill also includes Jhené Aiko, Summer Walker, Megan Thee Stallion, Nelly, Lil’ Kim, Foxy Brown, Brandy, Ja Rule, T-Pain, Eve, Ma$e, Doja Cat, and more. Monica, Mya, Akon, and Sean Paul are no longer listed as performers.

“Thanks for your patience as we figure out how to make the show go on. Lovers & Friends has been rescheduled to Sat, Aug 8 (one day only),” the festival organizers wrote on Twitter. “All purchasers will be notified in the next few days with details about their order. We look forward to hosting you this summer.”

It’s unclear how they plan to accommodate fans who already purchased tickets. An email will be sent to ticket holders in the next few days with more details.

When it was announced last month, Lovers & Friends made headlines after several performers including Lil’ Kim and Ma$e claimed they had nothing to do with the festival. Snoop Dogg, who along with Goldenvoice is a promoter and booking agent, cleared up the confusion and assured fans that it was real.