Rihanna Documentary Coming Next Summer

The highly-anticipated Rihanna documentary is coming next summer.

Director Peter Berg has revealed that the project will hit Amazon in the summer of 2021. During an interview with Collider, Berg shared an update on the film.

“The Rihanna doc is something I’ve been working on with her for almost four years now,” he said. “Amazon’s gonna release it summer next year, sometime hopefully around the Fourth of July. It’s been a really epic journey, the past four years with her.”

The film has been delayed due to the Fenty mogul’s busy schedule. “She’s a remarkable woman, who everyday seems to grow and branch out into new businesses and new endeavors at a rate that it’s almost hard to keep up with,” said Berg. “So every time we think we’re going to finish the movie and put it out, she does something like start a fashion line like Fenty, or her lingerie line, or her skin care line.”

Added Berg, “She’s firing on all cylinders, she’s making new music now and she’s having so much success in business and she’s such an entrepreneur that we’re letting it grow, but we are gonna try and close it up in the spring and release it in the summer.”

The documentary about the singer/actress/entrepreneur has been in development for years and features “unparalleled access into [Rihanna’s] life and more than 1,200 hours of footage,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. Amazon purchased worldwide rights for the doc for a reported $25 million.

Berg, who is also working on a documentary about the late Chris Cornell, previously worked with Rihanna on 2012’s sci-fiction action film Battleship.

In addition to her documentary, Rihanna is readying her long-awaited ninth album, which could be nearing a release. “It’s probably gonna be sooner than my fans think, but I’m just gonna leave that alone,” she recently told “Access Hollywood.”