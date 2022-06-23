News Getty Images Kendrick Lamar Pays Tribute to Virgil Abloh at Louis Vuitton Show / 06.23.2022

Long live Virgil.

Kendrick Lamar paid tribute to the late Virgil Abloh at Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring/Summer 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week on Thursday (June 23).

Seated on a yellow bench alongside Naomi Campbell and pgLang’s Dave Free, the Compton rapper provided the soundtrack to the runway show with music from his chart-topping album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. He opened with “Savior,” chanting Virgil’s name, followed by “Rich Spirit” and “Count Me Out.” Before ending with “N95,” he shared a dedication to Virgil, who was the artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear collection.

“Long Live Virgil” 💜@kendricklamar performed at the @louisvuitton MenSS23 show today in Paris pic.twitter.com/J84UPhDOn3 — KENDRICK LAMAR BIBLE (@dakendrickbible) June 23, 2022

“Long live Virgil,” Kendrick said while wearing an oversized suit and a glittery crown of thorns, similar to the one on his album cover.

Kendrick, who recently celebrated his 35th birthday, previously honored the late designer during his Super Bowl Halftime performance, wearing a custom look from Virgil’s final Louis Vuitton collection.

While in France, Kendrick also performed at the Spotify Beach Party during the Cannes Lions Festival. He will return to the U.S. to kick off his “Big Steppers Tour” on July 19, with Baby Keem and Tanna Leone.

Watch the full LV show below.