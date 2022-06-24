Amber Rose

Amber Rose Turns Rapper on New Single 'GYHO'

By Devin
  /  06.24.2022

Amber alert!

Amber Rose turns rapper on her Mannie Fresh-produced single “GYHO (Get Your Ho On).” Over a sample of Big Tymers’ “Get Your Roll On,” the model “flexes on hoes” and boasts about Bentleys and seven-figure checks (“Nothing less”).

“Thot, period, slut, comma / I’m a rich ass ho, baby mama,” she proclaims before boasting about her skills in the bedroom. “All my bitches get your motherfu**in’ ho on.”

In the video, she rocks a gold grill while driving a pink car, tongue kisses her female co-star, and rides through the streets on a bike. The Big Tymers legend himself makes a cameo as well as Amber’s boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards.

The video then switches into another Mannie Fresh-produced song called “Gotcha” on which Amber calls out the “fu**boys.”

This is not her first foray into music. A decade ago, she collaborated with her ex-husband Wiz Khalifa on the song “Fame.”

Amber Rose

