Brandy

Brandy Signs with Motown Records

By Devin
  06.24.2022

Brandy is joining the Motown family.

As she gets ready to embark on the next chapter of her career, the R&B icon has inked a partnership with Motown Records.

Brandy is currently putting the finishing touches on her eighth full-length studio album and Motown Records debut, her first album in two years, described as her “boldest, biggest, and best era yet.”

“Brandy is one of the most prolific voices in the history of music,” Motown CEO and Chairwoman Ethiopia Habtemariam said in a statement. “Her contribution to R&B continues to influence newcomers and contemporaries around the world. We are ecstatic to welcome Brandy to the Motown family and eager to join her in making musical history.”

Brandy joins the iconic label, home to acts including Diddy, Lil Baby, Erykah Badu, and City Girls.

“Thank you God. I’m so excited for this beautiful journey @motown,” she tweeted.

Brandy’s previous album, 2020’s B7, was released independently via her label Brand Nu through eOne.

To celebrate the announcement, Brandy delivered a special performance of her B7 track “Rather Be” for COLORSxSTUDIOS in honor of Black Music Month.

Brandy

