New Music Eminem and Snoop Dogg Reunite on 'From the D to the LBC' / 06.24.2022

After over two decades, Eminem and Snoop Dogg reunite on their new collaboration, “From the D 2 the LBC.”

“It’s been a minute / This probably should have happened a while ago / F**k it / We’re here now though,” raps Em, who last linked up with Snoop 22 years ago on “Bitch Please 2.”

In the trippy video, Eminem catches a contact high from the Long Beach rapper in the studio and envisions them as animated apes from the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT collection. “Calvin’s turning me into a zombie,” he raps before Snoop delivers his own rapid-fire bars.

“Marshall and Calvin both from the gutters like public housing / Now we performing for hundreds of thousands / Wearing no makeup, but we still be clownin’ motherfu**as.”

The collaboration comes after the two performed with Dr. Dre at the Super Bowl Halftime Show in February. The “Forgot About Dre” collaborators had a brief fallout after Snoop said Eminem was not deserving of a spot in his top 10 MCs. The “disrespectful” comments angered Em, who clapped back on his song “Zeus.” After going back and forth, they were finally able to squash their so-called beef.

“We had a long conversation about the respect that we have for each other and the way we need to talk in public about each other. And I felt like I was out of pocket,” Snoop told “The Breakfast Club.” “And I apologized to him and I let him know. And I’m just bettering myself. I make mistakes, I ain’t perfect, I’m Snoop Dogg.”

“From the D to the LBC” is set to appear on Curtain Call 2, a sequel to Eminem’s 2005 greatest hits album.