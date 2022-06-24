New Music Getty Images Lil Nas X Drops New Single 'Late to Da Party' with NBA YoungBoy / 06.24.2022

Just in time for BET Awards weekend, Lil Nas X returns with his new single “Late to Da Party” featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

The track opens with Nas chanting, “F**k BET!” after he was shut out of the nominations for the second year in a row. He called out the network in a series of since-deleted tweets.

“Thank you BET Awards. An outstanding zero nominations again,” he tweeted before explaining his source of anger. “I just feel like black gay ppl have to fight to be seen in this world and even when we make it to the top mfs try to pretend we are invisible.”

Lil Nas X reacts to being shut out from the 2022 BET Award nominations. pic.twitter.com/yTlQYZR4jX — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 1, 2022

BET is not the only one Nas puts on notice. “Don’t try me ’cause bitch, I can’t be late to the party,” he raps before YoungBoy turns up on his verse.

This is the first music from Nas since his debut album Montero in September. He is working on the follow-up and previously teased a collaboration with Saucy Santana titled “Down Souf Hoes.”

You can catch Nas performing “Late to Da Party” on his upcoming “Long Live Montero Tour,” which kicks off Sept. 6 in Detroit.