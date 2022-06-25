News Christopher Polk/Getty Images Rick Ross Reveals That He's a Grandfather / 06.25.2022

Congratulations are in order for Rick Ross.

The Maybach Music mogul has revealed that he is officially a grandfather after his daughter Toie Roberts gave birth to her first child.

Rozay celebrated the big news by popping a bottle of his own Luc Belaire champagne on his balcony in Paris.

“I gotta bust this, ’cause you know why, I’m now a grandfather,” said Ross, who declared himself a “Gucci Grampa” in an Instagram Story.

He also wrote “Congrats” to his daughter alongside three heart emojis.

Rick Ross reveals he’s now a grandfather pic.twitter.com/lvuwHHTyVQ — BONGO NEWS TV (@BongoNewsTV) June 24, 2022

This is the first child for Toie. The father is rapper Lil Poppa, who is signed to Yo Gotti’s CMG imprint. Last month, Toie celebrated her baby shower where she appeared to reveal the baby’s name, PJ.

Toie, 20, is Ross’ first child with his former girlfriend Lastonia Leviston. He also has three other children—son William Roberts, 16, as well as daughter Berkeley, 4, and son Billion, 3.

Rozay is known to spoil his kids. Back in 2018, he hosted a lavish Sweet 16 party for Toie and gifted her with a Bentley Bentayga. He also surprised his son William with his very own Wingstop franchise for his 16th birthday last year.