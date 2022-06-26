News Chris Brown Weighs In On Verzuz Battle with Usher / 06.26.2022

Chris Brown is weighing in on a potential Verzuz battle with Usher.

During his “Drink Champs” interview, the “Warm Embrace” singer revealed that he has been approached about doing Verzuz against his “New Flame” collaborator.

“They want me and Usher to do it,” said Chris. “It only makes sense, but it gotta make more sense.”

While he’s open to it, he would want to make sure it’s less of a competition and more of a celebration. “I would want to celebrate him in his light just as much as my stuff. I can’t act like he ain’t a pioneer as well,” said Chris. “I think it would be something good for the fans, but it would have to make sense for both of us.”

Chris brown on doing a VERZUZ against Usher 👀🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/dAESexcKv4 — LOSO (@EverythingLoso) June 25, 2022

While he has respect for Usher, he’s more than confident in his catalog. “I got hella songs, that’s all I can say. I got too many damn songs.”

He also entertained the idea of going against Drake after N.O.R.E. suggested it would be the “best battle I could ever think of.” “It would be dope,” Chris responded. “I ain’t ducking no smoke with that… He got a catalog, I got a catalog.”

Chris previously hinted that he was in talks to do Verzuz. “I’ma keep it a hundred. I’ve been talking to the people so we might figure something out but I ain’t gon’ say nothing yet. I ain’t gonna get nobody hype yet,” he told Big Boy.

However, he made it clear that nothing has been finalized yet. “The check ain’t been cut, none of that,” he said.

On Friday, Chris released his 10th studio album Breezy featuring Jack Harlow, Lil Wayne, Lil Durk, Bryson Tiller, and Lil Baby. The project is expected to move 60-70,000 units in its week.