News Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Summer Walker Announces Pregnancy / 06.26.2022

Summer Walker is pregnant.

The R&B singer sparked pregnancy rumors after she appeared on stage during her “Hot Summer Night in LA” concert at Crypto.com Arena on Friday in a revealing outfit that accentuated her stomach. After photos and video surfaced, fans starting speculating that she was expecting a baby.

Summer Walker performs "Playing Games" at her show in L.A. last night 💖 pic.twitter.com/Sib3m8kvk6 — Rap-Up (@RapUp) June 25, 2022

Following the concert, Summer went on Instagram Live and confirmed the rumors. The father is reportedly her boyfriend, rapper Lvrd Pharoh aka Larry.

“People asking me if I’m pregnant and I am,” she told fans. “I’m very, very, very, very happy about it, very excited about it. I’m very, very excited because it’s gonna be different from how it was before, just really peaceful, really happy. Lots of help, lots of love.”

She decided to reveal it on her own terms as opposed to her last pregnancy, where photos of her leaked online before she could announce it. “Last time I felt very disrespected that people didn’t let me tell that myself,” Summer added. “Some people literally tried to announce my pregnancy even before me… I’m not doing that this go-round, you got me f’d up.”

Summer may be referring to her first child with her ex-boyfriend, London On Da Track. The former couple broke up following a tumultuous relationship that often played out on social media.

This will be the second child for the 26-year-old singer, who has a 1-year-old daughter, Bubbles, with London.

Summer and Larry went public with their relationship last fall and even got matching face tattoos.

“It’s funny how life works… I never thought right after experiencing the lowest point in my life I’d be the happiest I ever been in my whole life,” Summer said of her new relationship. “God is good.”