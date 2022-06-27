News Ludacris' Manager Chaka Zulu Hospitalized After Shooting / 06.27.2022

Chaka Zulu has been hospitalized following a shooting.

The music executive and longtime manager for Ludacris was shot Sunday night in the Buckhead area of Atlanta, according to local station 11Alive.

Officers responded to multiple persons shot at 2293 Peachtree Rd. around 11:35 p.m. where they discovered three adult males with gunshot wounds. All three victims were transported to the hospital where one of them was pronounced dead. Chaka’s condition is described as “critical but stable,” a source tells Okayplayer.

An investigation is active and ongoing, but no arrests have been made. Officers told 11Alive that the shooting occurred from “an argument that escalated” in the parking lot behind a strip mall.

Chaka is best known as manager to Ludacris. He is also the co-founder of Disturbing Tha Peace Records, the Atlanta label with past and present artists including Ludacris, Chingy, Bobby Valentino, and Shawnna.

He received messages of support from friends and peers including Terrence J and Bow Wow, who wrote, “Big dawg! Shake that off bounce back! 🙌 you in all of our prayers!!!!! U got this fam!”