Cardi B Says New Single Is 'Masculine,' Not for TikTok

  /  06.28.2022

Cardi B is coming with the pressure.

On Friday, the rapper is set to make her highly-anticiated return with her new single “Hot Shit.” After announcing the title during Sunday’s BET Awards, she has revealed the two superstar features, Kanye West and Lil Durk.

Speaking with fans on Instagram Live, Cardi explained that she’s going in a different direction this time around, crafting a “masculine” record that was not made with TikTok in mind.

“I think it’s gonna do good, ’cause at the end of the day, the record is amazing. I love the record,” she said. “I feel like it’s something y’all haven’t heard from me before. I feel like people is expecting a lot of slutness and blah, blah, blah.”

Cardi has heard her critics, and feels that the new song will silence them. “Y’all keep talking I keep making TikTok records and this and that. This is definitely not that,” she continued. “It’s fun, it’s a great record. It’s masculine, it’s great for the clubs.”

Unlike her past releases including “Up” and “WAP,” the new single will not debut alongside a video.

And don’t expect a promo blitz. “I just don’t feel like doing much this time around because I’m just exhausted with everybody,” Cardi said while sharing her frustrations. “I’m so tired with people not doing their fu**ing job correctly, I’m so tired of people just doing things their way. I’m just over it.”

“Hot Shit” is set to appear on Cardi’s long-awaited sophomore album, the follow-up to her 2018 debut Invasion of Privacy.

