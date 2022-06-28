News Drake Celebrates After Earning His 11th No. 1 Album and Single / 06.28.2022

More wins.

Drake is celebrating a new round of achievements as Honestly, Nevermind debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, becoming his 11th leader on the chart. Additionally, he earns his 11th No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Jimmy Cooks” featuring 21 Savage.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Drake reacted to his latest record-breaking accomplishment.

“11 11 that stat line is gods work,” he wrote.

According to Billboard, Drake is now the first solo male to simultaneously debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and Hot 100 twice. He previously achieved this feat with Certified Lover Boy and “Way 2 Sexy” in September 2021.

He now ties Whitney Houston for the seventh-most No. 1s on the Hot 100, surpassing Stevie Wonder to claim the second-most among male soloists.

In addition to “Jimmy Cooks,” Drake debuts two other songs in the top 10 on the Hot 100 with “Sticky” at No. 6 and “Falling Back” at No. 7.

Honestly, Nevermind hit streaming services on June 17 just hours after Drake’s surprise announcement. The dance floor-ready project opened with 204,000 equivalent album units.

Drake is already gearing up for more music. He recently teased another Scary Hours drop. “I’m gonna slap some head tops off with the Scary Hours pack,” he said on SiriusXM’s Sound 42.