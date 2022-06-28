News Paras Griffin/Getty Images Nipsey Hussle Murder Suspect Attacked in Jail / 06.28.2022

The man accused of murdering Nipsey Hussle was assaulted in jail just days before jury deliberations.

Eric Holder was beaten up after he left a Los Angeles courtroom around 4 p.m. on Monday, a source tells Rolling Stone. He received medical treatment for his injuries and was unable to attend his trial on Tuesday.

It’s unclear where the incident occurred, but Holder is supposed to be separated from other inmates when he’s transported to and from the courthouse. The extent of his injuries are also unknown, but he reportedly suffered more than a black eye.

Closing arguments and jury deliberations in the high-profile case were scheduled to start Wednesday. It’s possible that the trial could be delayed more than a single day.

“Based on some unforeseen circumstances that are no fault of parties here, we won’t be in session today,” said the judge, who told jurors to return Wednesday unless told otherwise.

Defense lawyer Aaron Jansen said the delay was related to something “medical” but not COVID-related.

Holder is accused of murdering Hussle outside his Marathon Clothing store on March 31, 2019. A medical examiner was expected to testify Tuesday that the rapper died after suffering at least 10 gunshot wounds to his head and torso.

Holder was arrested a few days later, and was indicted on one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder, and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. If convicted as charged, he faces a possible life sentence.