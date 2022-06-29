News Getty Images Calvin Harris Taps Justin Timberlake, Lil Durk, & Normani for 'Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2' / 06.29.2022

Calvin Harris is bringing the funk back this summer.

The super-producer has assembled an all-star lineup for Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2, the long-awaited sequel to his 2017 album. Before it arrives on Aug. 5, he revealed the lengthy guest list in a trailer featuring a new Swae Lee song.

The summer-ready soundtrack, which is now available for pre-order, includes music icons like Snoop Dogg, Pharrell, Justin Timberlake, and Busta Rhymes, plus 21 Savage, Normani, Lil Durk, Pusha T, Chlöe, Halsey, and Offset.

If that wasn’t enough, the star-studded set also includes Tinashe, 6LACK, Coi Leray, Latto, Charlie Puth, Shenseea, Stefflon Don, and Jorja Smith.

Last month, Harris released the first single “Potion” with Dua Lipa and Young Thug.

Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 was released in June 2017 and spawned the hit “Slide” with Frank Ocean and Migos, plus appearances from Future, Travis Scott, Nicki Minaj, Young Thug, Pharrell, Ariana Grande, and more.

Get ready!!! It’s the maddest album I’ve ever put together by a lonnnggg way https://t.co/DTRrKBtnKz — Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) May 6, 2022

“I wanted to just make this again and really go for it and know that I can get these amazing artists on this music that no one else is going to give them,” Harris told Apple Music, while also hinting at his next single.

“I do not know how I pulled it off, or how we pulled it off… Not only has it got someone that, someone in a song where they shouldn’t be in this song, but they sound perfect for it.”