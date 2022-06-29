News Josh Brasted/FilmMagic Lil Wayne Reflects on 18th Anniversary of His 'Classic' Album 'Tha Carter' / 06.29.2022

Lil Wayne is taking a trip down memory lane.

In honor of the 18th anniversary of his fourth studio album Tha Carter, Weezy took to Instagram to reflect on the album’s impact. The Young Money icon admitted that he was unsure how it would be received at first, but he was confident that it would become a “classic.”

“18 years ago I had no idea of what you’d think abt this album and I was worried abt what it’d do but I never doubted what it would be,” he wrote. “A classic. A living legend. A beast. A jewel. A part of me and you forever. That part.”

He ended his note by thanking his loyal fans for their support. “2 every fan thats been a member of this Carter family, I ain’t shit without you,” he said.

He received messages of support from fans and friends in the comments, including Big Sean, who wrote, “Love you bro. Thank you.”

The original Carter was released on June 29, 2004 when Wayne was just 22, and debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200, spawning singles like “Bring It Back,” “Go DJ,” and “Earthquake.” The 21-track album, produced by Cash Money legend Mannie Fresh, was certified platinum in September 2020.

It was followed by four sequels—2005’s Tha Carter II, 2008’s Tha Carter III, 2011’s Tha Carter IV, and 2018’s Tha Carter V.

And Tha Carter VI may be next. Wayne previously announced that he was working on a sixth installment in his beloved series.

On Sunday, Wayne joined Jack Harlow to perform their collaboration “Poison” for the first time at the 2022 BET Awards.