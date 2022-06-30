News Kevin Winter/Getty Images Beyoncé Reveals 'Renaissance' Album Cover / 06.30.2022

Get ready to release the wiggle.

In less than 30 days, Beyoncé will return with her seventh studio album Renaissance. Ahead of the drop, she has revealed the striking cover art, which finds Queen Bey sitting on a holographic horse while posing nearly naked in a silver bikini, her long blonde hair cascading down her shoulders.

Along with the celestial artwork, she opened up about the inspiration behind “act i” of the album, revealing that her intention was to provide an escape for fans amid trying times.

“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving,” she wrote in her Instagram caption. “My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration.”

She added, “I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”

Bey has already shared a peek into her dreamy new project with the album’s first single “Break My Soul,” which samples Robin S.’s “Show Me Love” and features Big Freedia.

Renaissance arrives July 29.