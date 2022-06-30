News Cindy Ord/Getty Images Lil Tjay Alert and Talking After Shooting / 06.30.2022

Lil Tjay is on the road to recovery.

Earlier this month, the “In My Head” rapper was shot multiple times in the chest and neck area during an attempted robbery at a shopping center in Edgewater, New Jersey. He underwent emergency surgery for his injuries and was considered in critical condition at one point.

Now a new report from TMZ claims that Tjay is making significant progress. He remains hospitalized, but is showing signs of improvement.

According to sources familiar with his situation, Tjay is awake and alert, and even speaking on his own. Doctors have removed his breathing tube, and his voice sounds like it did before the shooting.

Now that he’s able to communicate, cops are hoping to speak with him about the details surrounding the June 22 shooting.

Lil TJay’s alleged shooter arrested along with his 2 friends who pulled their guns out to protect themselves. pic.twitter.com/ck4kf8j2PF — Rap Updates Tv (@RapUpdatesTv) June 23, 2022

A day after the incident, Mohamed Konate of New York was arrested and charged with three counts of first-degree attempted murder, along with armed robbery and weapons charges. He allegedly attempted armed robbery against Tjay and two other men including Jeffrey Valdez and Tjay’s associate, Antoine Boyd, who suffered a single gunshot wound. Both were arrested and charged with second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

In the wake of the shooting, Lil Tjay has received well wishes from his friends including Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry, French Montana, and Rubi Rose.