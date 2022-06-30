News Machine Gun Kelly Reveals Why He Smashed a Champagne Glass on His Face / 06.30.2022

Machine Gun Kelly had a smashing good time at his after-party.

The “Wild Boy” was celebrating his sold-out show at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Tuesday (June 28) when he decided to smash a champagne flute on his head.

“I don’t give a f**k, bro. I don’t give a sh*t,” he told the crowd before taking the glass to his forehead.

NOW WHY WOULD HE DO THIS?!?!?? 🤔👀 Machine Gun Kelly shared aftermath of him breaking glass on his forehead 😳 pic.twitter.com/DVHIaRrOAz — Power 106 (@Power106LA) June 29, 2022

He then proceeded to perform “My Ex’s Best Friend” as blood dripped down his face, chin, and neck, seemingly unbothered by it. Taking to Instagram Stories, he showed off the gnarly injury above his right eyebrow.

While promoting his new Hulu documentary Life in Pink on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” the next day, he explained the bloody incident.

“You know when you clink a champagne glass with a fork to kind of get people’s attention?” said MGK, who still had a laceration on his face. “Yeah, I didn’t have a fork. So I just clinked it on my head.”

“In medicine, they call that ‘asking for it,'” Meyers joked.

“Yeah, you know, so I had a serious case of that last night,” responded MGK, who said that he needs to have doctors around him the next time he sees Meyers on his schedule.

Prior to the incident, Megan Fox’s fiancé celebrated the release of his Life in Pink documentary by lighting up the famed Empire State Building in pink.

“NYC you’re my bloody valentine,” he captioned a series of photos from the day.