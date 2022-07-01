News Scott Olson/Getty Images R. Kelly Ordered to Undergo Sexual Disorder Treatment / 07.01.2022

R. Kelly’s sentencing does not only include prison time.

On Wednesday, the R&B superstar was sentenced to 30 years in prison after being convicted on all nine counts in his high-profile sex trafficking case. When he’s released, he will also have to adhere to a new set of conditions and undergo mental health counseling.

According to documents, obtained by TMZ, the 55-year-old singer’s treatment will include therapy for an unspecified sexual disorder. He must also avoid all contact with anyone under 18.

Additionally, he must inform anyone who lives with him that he is a sex offender. He will only be allowed to be around someone under 18 if it’s a family member, or it’s in a therapeutic setting where a “responsible adult” is present. Any situation would have to be approved by his probation officer.

U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly also ordered Kelly to pay a $100,000 fine and remain under supervised release for five years. Kelly has maintained his innocence and plans to appeal his conviction.

During the court hearing, Kelly’s accusers took the stand as they emotionally recounted how they endured sexual and physical abuse for decades. “You made me do things that broke my spirit. I literally wished I would die because of how low you made me feel,” said one survivor.

Kelly, who will be in his 80s before he is released, could receive additional prison time and restrictions if he is convicted in his federal trial in Chicago on Aug. 15, where he faces child pornography and obstruction of justice charges. He also faces other state sex crime charges in Illinois and accusations of prostitution with a minor in Minnesota.