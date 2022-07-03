News Drake Performs 'I Want It That Way' With Backstreet Boys in Toronto / 07.03.2022

Drake is making the band.

The Toronto rapper showed up as a surprise guest during the Backstreet Boys’ “DNA World Tour” stop in his hometown of Toronto on Saturday night (July 2).

After BSB introduced Drake as the “sixth member” of the boy band, the OVO boss hit the stage to help them perform “one of the greatest songs of all time,” “I Want It That Way.”

Wearing a C-Murder T-shirt, Drake revealed why the group’s 1999 hit holds such a special place in his heart, recalling his bar mitzvah at 13 years old.

“I was an awkward kid and I was in love with this girl at the time,” he told the crowd at Budweiser Stage. “At my bar mitzvah, for the first time in my life, this girl who I was in love with came up to me while one of the greatest songs in the world was playing. She asked me if I would dance with her. That’s the first time that I ever felt acknowledged. That’s the first time that I felt like I had a shot at being cool.”

Drizzy put his vocals and dance moves on display while singing along with band members Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, and Kevin Richardson.

“If she could see me now, you know what I’m talking about,” said Drizzy. “This is one of the greatest songs in music history.”

Afterwards, Nick Carter thanked the “king of Canada” for joining the group, while Drake relived the epic evening.

“When she says she’s over men in this generation and asks why I live alone…” he captioned his post.