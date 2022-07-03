News Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Jhené Aiko and Big Sean Reportedly Expecting First Child Together / 07.03.2022

Big Sean and Jhené Aiko have a baby on the way.

The longtime couple is reportedly expecting their first child together. Following rumors earlier this month, TMZ has obtained photos of Jhené “looking visibly pregnant,” showing off her baby bump in a skintight grey dress while leaving a building in West Hollywood with Sean on Saturday (July 2).

Longtime couple — and collaborators Big Sean and Jhené Aiko are expecting … and no, it’s not the next “Twenty88” album! https://t.co/2s8vyux1HC — TMZ (@TMZ) July 3, 2022

This comes after a fan speculated that Jhené was with child upon seeing her and Sean at a Whole Foods. “She’s very pregnant,” wrote the Twitter user, who goes by @KenKiablo.

I jus saw Jhene Aiko and Big Sean at Whole Foods and she’s very pregnant 👀 iktr Sean 💪🏽 — BLASPHEMY (@KenKiablo) June 14, 2022

It’s unclear how far along she is or the baby’s gender. Neither Jhené nor Sean have acknowledged the reports.

The TWENTY88 collaborators have floated the idea of marriage in the past. While on Instagram Live in April 2020, Jhené asked her boyfriend why he didn’t put a ring on it.

“Why don’t you marry me?” asked Jhené, to which Sean replied, “Shit, it’s in the works. Don’t even trip.”

“It’s in the works” bitch my heart 😭😭 I love Jhené and big Sean pic.twitter.com/GU4HVVGZFg — 🥀 (@saltyrosaa) April 16, 2020

This will be the first child for Sean and second for Jhené, who has a 13-year-old daughter, Namiko Love, from her previous relationship with Omarion’s brother, O’Ryan.

Back in 2020, Sean seemingly rapped about losing a child on his Nipsey Hussle collaboration “Deep Reverence.”

“Should be a billionaire based on the time off I’m not taking / Probably why the shit around me get crazy and we lost the baby,” he raps, fueling speculation that Jhené suffered a miscarriage.