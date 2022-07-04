News Chris Brown's 'Breezy' Earns Top 5 Debut / 07.04.2022

Chris Brown returns to the top 10 this week with Breezy.

The singer’s 10th studio album debuts at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 with 72,000 equivalent album units. The 24-track set earns 87.36 million on-demand official streams, while album sales comprise 5,000.

Breezy, which features appearances from Lil Wayne, Bryson Tiller, Lil Baby, and Jack Harlow, becomes Brown’s 12th top 10 album and follows 2019’s Indigo, which debuted at No. 1 with 108,000 equivalent album units.

It was just 1,000 units shy of the No. 3 spot, occupied by Drake’s Honestly, Nevermind, which drops 1-3 in its second week with 73,000.

Lil Durk’s 7220 reenters the top 10 at No. 5 with 68,000 equivalent album units following the deluxe reissue with 13 additional tracks.

Elsewhere, Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti reclaims the No. 1 spot for a third non-consecutive week with 115,000 units, while Future’s former No. 1 I Never Liked You rounds out the top 10 (43,000).

Billboard 200 Top 10

1. Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti – 115,000

2. Luke Combs – Growin’ Up – 74,000

3. Drake – Honestly, Nevermind – 73,000

4. Chris Brown – Breezy – 72,000

5. Lil Durk – 7220 – 68,000

6. Harry Styles – Harry’s House – 63,000

7. NAYEON – IM NAYEON: The 1st Mini Album – 57,000

8. Morgan Wallen – Dangerous: The Double Album – 51,000

9. Conan Gray – Superache – 43,000

10. Future – I Never Liked You – 43,000