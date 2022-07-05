News Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Cardi B Says Rolling Stone's Greatest Albums Ranking Was a 'Set Up' / 07.05.2022

Cardi B is responding to the criticism over her album’s inclusion on Rolling Stone‘s 200 greatest rap albums of all time.

The magazine ranked Invasion of Privacy at No. 16 on the list above rap classics including Lil’ Kim’s Hard Core, Nas’ Illmatic, Eminem’s The Marshall Mathers LP, and 2Pac’s All Eyez on Me.

Cardi received backlash on social media from some hip-hop fans who were outraged by her high placement.

Just days after dropping her new single “Hot Shit” with Kanye West and Lil Durk, the rapper stopped by Angela Yee’s “Lip Service” podcast where she addressed the controversy.

“Ni**as was dragging the shit out of me for that,” Cardi recalled. “They was dragging me like, ‘How dare them put Cardi before Nas?’ … I was like, oh my goodness, I just woke up and I’m getting my ass dragged. I didn’t even ask for this…”

Cardi understands how people could get offended. “I do understand how people would feel sentimental about things. Certain albums that was below mine are like real classics that introduced me to hip-hop.”

But she doesn’t understand why people were taking out their anger on her (“I became the punching bag”) when she didn’t come up with the list.

“I was like, ‘Bitch, I ain’t motherfu**in’ asked for it.’ And it’s like, I understand if people feel a certain type of way, but don’t try to disrespect me and my work or my album,” she said. “Y’all don’t gotta disrespect my shit.”

She thinks that it was a “set up” by Rolling Stone, knowing her placement would get people talking. “Those type of outlets, they would do shit like that to make it go viral,” she said. “Of course they’re gonna use a bitch like me, put it at No. 16 before Biggie because it’s gonna start a stir.”

However, that doesn’t mean Cardi doesn’t stand behind her work. “It’s definitely a classic,” she said of her debut. “I’ve been all around the world and people sing it fu**ing word for word.”