Chris Brown Calls Out Lack of Support for 'Breezy' / 07.05.2022

Chris Brown is not feeling the warm embrace.

Over the weekend, the singer took to Instagram to announce that a deluxe edition of his album Breezy will drop this Friday, July 8 while blasting the public and media for not supporting his music.

“July 8th breezy deluxe album,” he wrote in a since-deleted IG Story. “Not that [it] matters…”

Chris feels that he only makes headlines when it’s for controversy and never when it’s about his art. “SEEMS LIKE YALL ONLY INVEST IN THE NEGATIVE STORIES ABOUT ME,” he added. “CHRIS GETS IN TROUBLE (THE WHOLE WORLD IS ON IT). Chris drops album [crickets].”

Chris Brown says he’s dropping a Breezy Deluxe July 8th & says he’s getting back on TIMING 👀 pic.twitter.com/5lsxykTLRb — 2Cool2Blog (@2cooI2blog) July 4, 2022

He also appeared to hint that he won’t be staying silent anymore. “I’m back on my gangsta shit,” he later wrote. “It’s BRACKIN at all times.”

His comments follow the release of his 10th studio album Breezy, which debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 with 72,000 equivalent album units. His last solo album, 2019’s Indigo, opened at No. 1 with 108,000 units.

Chris will take the show on the road when his “One of Them Ones” joint tour with Lil Baby kicks off July 15 in Raleigh, North Carolina.