Ray J and Brandy

Ray J Pays Tribute to Brandy With New Tattoo

By Devin
  /  07.05.2022

Ray J is showing his brotherly love for Brandy.

The “College Hill” star has debuted a new tattoo as a tribute to his older sister and best friend. The ink, the work of tattoo artist Mashkow, appears on his right thigh and features a portrait of Brandy’s face with “Best Friends” written across her forehead and “4 Ever” on her cheeks.

Ray J shared video of the process and soundtracked it appropriately with his sister’s 1995 hit “Best Friend.”

The tattoo earned the approval of Brandy herself, who commented “Brooooooo” alongside a series of heart emojis.

This is not Ray J’s first inked homage to Brandy. He recently got a tat of her name under his right arm.

And the Brandy tattoo is only the beginning. Ray J plans to cover his entire leg with tattoos.

“NEW @brandy TATOO BY ONE OF THE GREATEST!! @_mashkow_,” he wrote in his caption. “IM GETTING MY WHOLE LEG TATTED WITH- MUSIC- LOVE – SCRIPTURES – THE VOCAL BIBLE – FAMILY – GHOSTS – POSITIVE WORDS AND THEMES – REAL GOTHIC LIKE — ‘THE HOLY LEG! ‘ – GONNA TAKE A MINUTE!! But I got the best doing it !! STAY TUNED!! – FULL LEG TATT — I had to start with my best friend!!”

Last month, Brandy was by her brother’s side when he battled Bobby V during a much-talked-about Verzuz. After his lackluster vocal performance, she told him, “If I had one wish, you would listen to your big sis sometimes… When I get off of vocal rest, we are gonna have a serious conversation.”

Brandy
Ray J

