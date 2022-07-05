News Rich Fury/Getty Images Rihanna Is America's Youngest Self-Made Billionaire Woman / 07.05.2022

Rihanna is the youngest self-made female billionaire in America.

The 34-year-old singer once again earns a spot on Forbes’ annual list of the richest self-made women in the U.S. This is her third time making the list, where she ranks at No. 21.

Rihanna is the only billionaire under age 40 and has a net worth of $1.4 billion, thanks to her lucrative beauty and fashion empire that includes Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin, and Savage X Fenty, as well as earnings from her successful career as a musician and actress.

CNBC reports that the bulk of her fortune comes from Fenty Beauty, which generated $550 million in revenue in 2020. The cosmetics company is a 50-50 joint venture with LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton.

Savage X Fenty also accounts for Rihanna’s riches. Earlier this year, Bloomberg reported that she was working with advisors on an IPO that could value the lingerie company at $3 billion or more. She owns 30 percent of that company.

The new mom, who recently welcomed a baby boy with A$AP Rocky, continues to make boss moves while also giving back through her philanthropy fund, the Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF), which “supports and funds climate resilience and climate justice projects in the U.S. and Caribbean.”

The next-youngest billionaire on Forbes’ list is Kim Kardashian. The 41-year-old Skims mogul earns a spot at No. 16 with a net worth of $1.8 billion.