News Erika Goldring/WireImage Travis Scott Stops Show Out of Concern for Fans' Safety / 07.05.2022

Travis Scott is putting his fans’ safety first.

The Houston rapper was performing at a Fourth of July Day Party in Coney Island on Monday night when he noticed a couple of concertgoers, including one dressed as Spiderman, climbed up a lighting truss and dangled over the crowd so they could get a better view.

After realizing the potential safety hazard, Travis stopped his set and told the fans to climb down. “We need y’all to get down,” he said as security stepped in. “Just make sure you OK though my brother.”

They eventually followed his orders and the show continued. Later on, he was also heard telling the crowd to take two steps back and not rush the barricade. “If everybody OK, let me get a hell yeah. If everybody wanna party, let me get a hell yeah,” he said.

Travis is clearly using extra caution following the Astroworld tragedy, where 10 people died and hundreds more were injured following a crowd surge. He continues to face numerous lawsuits over the deadly festival.

Travis Scott at Coney Island 🎡 pic.twitter.com/9xNrHTw37N — HOT 97 (@HOT97) July 5, 2022

He took the stage as part of a Cactus Jack DJ set, which featured Chase B. Meek Mill also performed during the July 4th event at Coney Art Walls.

Travis has been slowly making his return with a series of small shows and DJ sets. He was slated to headline his first festival since Astroworld at Day N Vegas in September, but the festival has been canceled due to “a combination of logistics, timing, and production issues.”

However, he is still expected to headline the Primavera Sound festivals in South America this November.