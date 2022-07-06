News Christopher Polk/Getty Images DJ Khaled Announces New Album 'God Did' / 07.06.2022

Major album alert!

After much anticipation, DJ Khaled has revealed the official title of his 13th full-length studio album, God Did.

He shared the inspirational title along with a trailer featuring a new song and a highlight reel of his accolades, including his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

And just like his past albums, it looks like God Did will be another star-studded affair. He hinted at some of the superstar guests, with footage of himself in the studio with artists including Drake, Kanye West, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Future, Don Toliver, Roddy Ricch, Gunna, and 21 Savage.

“I made this album for all the believers and non believers. They didn’t believe in us…do you?” Khaled said.

The God Did title was inspired by Khaled’s signature catchphrase, a mantra adopted by the likes of LeBron James and Kevin Hart. He has yet to announce a release date, only teasing that the album is “coming soon.”

Khaled is expected to deliver more anthems with his new project, which follows 2021’s Khaled Khaled. That album spawned a pair of Drake-assisted singles, “Popstar” and “Greece,” and featured appearances from Cardi B, Lil Wayne, Migos, Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Justin Bieber, and more.