News David Livingston/Getty Images Kanye West Reveals $8 Million Performance Fee / 07.06.2022

If you want Kanye West to perform at your show, you better have $8 million.

The billionaire Yeezy mogul has revealed the seven-figure amount he charges for a performance. The revelation came in response to an Instagram account incorrectly claiming that his booking fee is $1 million.

Ye messaged the RapThoughtsDaily page, requesting a correction while informing them that he actually charges $8 million.

“Please change this. My performance fee is $8 million,” he wrote in his DM.

The account also claimed to know the performance fees for other hip-hop artists including Drake ($500K), Kid Cudi ($125K), Tyler, the Creator ($150K), and Young Thug ($1.5M).

Ye has the receipts to back it up. The 45-year-old tycoon reportedly walked away from an $8 million payday to headline Coachella in April. The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia ended up filling in for him at the last minute and collecting a similar check.

In other Ye-related news, he has appointed Steven Smith to lead Donda’s new Industrial Design division. Smith has worked as a footwear designer for brands including adidas, Reebok, Nike, and Yeezy.

Ye also shared a peek into the future by previewing his Donda Foam Vehicle. The concept car was “conceptualized, designed, and manufactured in the United States,” however it’s unclear if and when it will enter production.