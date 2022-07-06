Kid Cudi

Kid Cudi Reveals 'The Boy Who Flew to the Moon, Vol. 1' Tracklist

  /  07.06.2022

Kid Cudi is taking a trip back in time.

Before he embarks on the Entergalactic era, the Cleveland rapper is revisiting the past with a greatest hits project, The Boy Who Flew to the Moon, Vol. 1.

The 18-track compilation includes standouts from eight of his albums, starting with his debut Man on the Moon: The End of Day, including “Day ‘N’ Nite” and “Pursuit of Happiness,” as well as two tracks off Man on the Moon II, “Ghost!” and “Mr. Rager.”

Additionally, the tracklist includes 2012’s WZRD album with Dot Da Genius, 2013’s Indicud, 2014’s Satellite Flight: The Journey to Mother Moon, 2015’s Speedin’ Bullet 2 Heaven, 2016’s Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin’, and 2020’s Man on the Moon III: The Chosen. It caps off with the bonus track “love.”

The Boy Who Flew to the Moon, Vol. 1 arrives Friday, July 8. A week later, Cudi will release his 2008 debut mixtape A Kid Named Cudi on streaming services for the first time.

Last month, Cudi dropped his single “Do What I Want” off his upcoming album Entergalactic, the companion to his Netflix series, which both arrive Sept. 30. He is also set to embark on his “To the Moon” world tour across North America, Asia, and Europe, starting Aug. 16 in Vancouver.

The Boy Who Flew to the Moon, Vol. 1 Tracklist

Man on the Moon: The End of Day
1. “Day ‘N’ Nite (Nightmare)”
2. “Pursuit of Happiness (Nightmare)” fear. Ratatat and MGMT

Man on the Moon II: The Legend of Mr. Rager
3. “Ghost!”
4. “Mr. Rager”

WZRD
5. “The Dream Time Machine” with WZRD
6. “Upper Room” with WZRD

Indicud
7. “Just What I Am” feat. King Chip
8. “Unf**kwittable”

Satellite Flight: The Journey to Mother Moon
9. “Balmain Jeans” feat. Raphael Saadiq
10. “Too Bad I Have to Destroy You Now”

Speedin’ Bullet 2 Heaven
11. “CONFUSED!”
12. “Speedin’ Bullet 2 Heaven”

Passion, Pain, & Demon Slayin’
13. “By Design” feat. André 3000
14. “Surfin'” feat. Pharrell Williams

Man on the Moon III: The Chosen
15. “Tequila Shots”
16. “Sad People”
17. “Sept. 16”

Bonus Sauce
18. “love.”

