Drake and Jeff Bezos Bond Over Humble Beginnings: 'Started From the Bottom' / 07.07.2022

Started from the bottom…

Drake and Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos are bonding over their inspirational journeys to the top.

On Wednesday, Drizzy took to Instagram to share a photo of himself from the early days of his career along with a photo of Bezos from when he first started Amazon in the ’90s.

“Gotta start somewhere,” Drake captioned the pic, which shows him in front of a door marked 1503, which is reportedly his first apartment in Toronto.

It didn’t take long before Bezos, who is the second richest man in the world with a net worth of $131 billion, responded in the comments. “Started from the bottom now we’re here,” he wrote while referencing Drake’s Nothing Was the Same hit.

“Holyyy Jeff knows about the man dem nobody can chat to me today!!! Big Bezos in the comments,” replied an excited Drake.

Bezos’ girlfriend Lauren Sanchez also commented, calling Drake the “GOAT.”

According to Page Six, Bezos and Drake have crossed paths before. They are both investors in the sports media company Overtime. They also partied together on a yacht in St. Barts on New Year’s Eve.

In other Drake-related news, he recently joined the Backstreet Boys to perform “I Want It That Way” with the boy band during their show in Toronto.