News Gunna Denied Bond Again, Will Remain in Jail Until 2023 / 07.07.2022

Gunna has once again been denied bond in his RICO case.

The Atlanta rapper will remain in jail until next year following allegations that he is a “documented” member of the alleged Young Slime Life street gang. A Fulton County judge previously denied his motion for bond on May 23.

According to 11Alive, Gunna’s attorneys argued that there was insufficient evidence to keep him locked up until his January 2023 trial date, but the judge ultimately agreed with his previous ruling that Gunna poses a threat to the public and could intimidate a witness if released on bond.

Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, was arrested in May and charged in a 56-count RICO indictment that includes Young Thug and other members of YSL.

On his 29th birthday, the “pushin P” rapper reflected on his situation in a letter from jail.

“2022 has been one of the best years of my life, despite this difficult situation,” wrote Gunna, who was charged with a single count of conspiracy to violate the RICO Act. “For now, I don’t have my freedom. But I am innocent. I am being falsely accused and will never stop fighting to clear my name!”

He called the accusations against him “ugly and untrue,” and remained confident that justice will be served. “I have all faith that God will grant me justice for the purity in my heart and the innocence of my actions,” he said.

Last month, Young Thug was also denied bond for the second time after a judge decided that he is a danger to the community and could intimidate other witnesses.