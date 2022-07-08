Wasteland

Brent Faiyaz Drops New Album 'Wasteland'

By Devin
  /  07.08.2022

Brent Faiyaz delivers his long-awaited sophomore album Wasteland.

Executive produced by Jonathan “Freeze” Wells, the 19-track set includes The Neptunes-produced hit “Wasting Time” with Drake and “Gravity” with Tyler, the Creator, plus contributions from Alicia Keys, Tre’ Amani, The-Dream, Raphael Saadiq, and No I.D.

Speaking with Vogue, the 26-year-old R&B star opened up about the inspiration behind the album, which marks his first project since his 2020 EP F**k the World.

“I was watching a lot of Tarantino films. I was watching Jackie Brown over and over again. I was also watching Vanilla Sky on repeat. I pulled a lot from that,” he said. “But mostly I was inspired by the different people that I locked in with, from The-Dream to Alicia Keys. I was just soaking up game from artists like Raphael Saadiq and No I.D., who have been doing this longer than I have.”

Stream Wasteland below.

New Music
Brent Faiyaz

Sponsored Stories