Ciara Hits the Dance Floor in Dazzling 'JUMP' Video / 07.08.2022

Ciara is ready to make that thang jump.

Fresh off the release of her dancefloor-ready single “JUMP,” the Grammy-winning singer sets the party off right in the dazzling music video.

Ciara reunites with director Dave Meyers (“Lose Control”) while showcasing her expertly-crafted choreographed routines and style evolution with a stunning 14 wardrobe changes. She dances atop a subway train and on power lines, works up a sweat during an aerobics class, and busts out her best cheerleading moves. The Sports Illustrated cover star also twerks on the beach before linking up with Coast Contra for an all-out dance party.

“JUMP” arrives ahead of Ciara’s first album in three years, which will be released as part of her new deal with Republic Records and Uptown Records in conjunction with her own Beauty Marks Entertainment.

Next up, Ciara is set to bring her talents to the big screen in The Color Purple. She will play Nettie, the younger sister of Celie (Fantasia) in the movie musical, which is slated for a December 2023 release.