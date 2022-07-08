News Drake Reflects on Hearing The Weeknd's Music for the First Time / 07.08.2022

OVOXO forever.

Ahead of The Weeknd’s tour kickoff tonight, Drake took to Instagram to reflect on the first time he heard his Canadian brother. He revisited the location where his manager Oliver El-Khatib played him The Weeknd’s music in the driveway of a building where he once lived in Toronto.

“This little driveway area right here is the first place that I ever heard The Weeknd’s music,” Drake recalled. “We were parked out here, it was raining, and that same guy is selling out the SkyDome tomorrow.”

He went on to reflect on The Weeknd’s inspirational journey. “That man is selling out the SkyDome tomorrow, so I just want anybody that’s trying to do this shit to understand, like, I heard this man’s music right here for the first time. Pouring rain. It’s a great life.”

Drake showing love to Abel ahead of his sold out show at the Rodgers Centre in Toronto pic.twitter.com/b9whHL2E6r — Drake Direct (@DrakeDirect_) July 8, 2022

After a brief fallout, the two reunited at The Weeknd’s birthday party in Las Vegas in February, where Drake toasted the “Blinding Lights” singer.

“I was there from day one and I’m grateful not only to be here with my brothers, but just grateful that the family is back together where we belong from the greatest city in the world,” he said.

The Weeknd will kick off his “After Hours Til Dawn” world tour tonight with a sold-out show at Rogers Centre, formerly the SkyDome, in his hometown of Toronto. The North American leg of the stadium trek wraps Sept. 3 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.