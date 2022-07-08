News John McCoy/Getty Images Watch Saweetie Throw Out First Pitch at Dodgers Game With Long Nails / 07.08.2022

Saweetie is putting on for her city.

The West Coast rapper, who was raised in the Bay Area, was invited to throw out the first pitch at the Dodgers game on Thursday, and she did it in style. The 29-year-old rocked long bedazzled nails in her signature icy blue color while taking the mound at L.A.’s Dodger Stadium in Louboutin heels and a custom Dodgers jersey with her name of the back.

Despite her long nails, she still managed to pull off an impressive pitch at the game, where the Dodgers defeated the Cubs, 5-3.

“It’s time for Dodger baseball. Let’s go!” Saweetie said before blowing kisses to the crowd and posing for pictures with right-fielder Mookie Betts.

How would your rate @Saweetie‘s first pitch on a scale of 1-10? #Dodgers pic.twitter.com/mVpLWz2tAX — Dodgers Nation (@DodgersNation) July 8, 2022

Saweetie’s appearance was part of the Dodgers’ Filipino Heritage Night. Saweetie’s mother is of Filipina and Chinese heritage. “Mabuhay ang Pilipinas!” Saweetie wrote in her Instagram Story.

When she’s not throwing out first pitches, Saweetie has been in the studio working on her long-awaited debut album Pretty Bitch Music.

“We not rushing art, we taking our time!” she recently told fans while addressing the album’s delay. “This ain’t no microwave shit! It’s baking & it will definitely be worth the taste.”