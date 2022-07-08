News Suzi Pratt/WireImage Young Thug's Nephew Arrested for Girlfriend's Murder / 07.08.2022

Young Thug’s nephew is in custody after he allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend.

Fardereen Deonta Grier was arrested Wednesday (July 6) and charged with the murder of Destiny Fitzpatrick.

According to TMZ, officers responded to a residence outside Atlanta on Tuesday afternoon and found Grier crying and his girlfriend dead in a pool of blood by the front door.

Grier originally told officers that he had been fighting off two armed, masked intruders, but later admitted that he shot Fitzpatrick in the face.

Young Thug’s nephew Fardereen Deonta Grier mugshot released. During his arrest he insisted police know he’s related to Young Thug. pic.twitter.com/tDuLu0Ayrf — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) July 8, 2022

While he was being questioned, Grier reportedly identified himself as Young Thug’s nephew, the son of Thug’s oldest sister. A source close to Thug confirmed the relation.

The 30-year-old Atlanta rapper remains in jail on RICO charges. A judge denied his bond in June, saying he was a danger to the community and could intimidate other witnesses. If convicted, Thug faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Gunna, who was also named in the sweeping indictment against Young Slime Life, was also denied bond and will remain behind bars until his trial begins in January.