Cardi B Denies Fighting Fan at Wireless Festival

Cardi B is putting the rumors to rest.

The rapper closed out her headlining set at Wireless Festival in London on Friday with some controversy after she reportedly got into a fight. Towards the end of her performance, she went into the sea of fans while seated on the shoulder of her security guard before appearing to fend off someone in the crowd using her microphone. She took a couple swings before dropping the mic.

After the video went viral, Cardi took to Twitter to address the situation.

“Don’t believe everything you see,” she captioned a video of Miley Cyrus on stage declaring, “These motherfu**ers, I swear they tried to kill your favorite bitch!”

Don’t believe everything you see 😉 pic.twitter.com/a9PiM7vivn — Cardi B (@iamcardib) July 9, 2022

It wasn’t NO FIGHT ! @itsKenBarbie got the whole thing on their page ❤️💙 https://t.co/2PclxZWaIT — Cardi B (@iamcardib) July 9, 2022

She also denied reports that she was fighting with a fan. “It wasn’t NO FIGHT!” she said before pointing to a Twitter page that showed another angle of the incident.

Closer video of the wireless festival last night on London!

THERE YALL HAVE IT 😽🤤 NO HAIR, NO FIGHTS PULLED on CARDI ! @iamcardib #CardiB #cardi

STREAM "Hot Shit" 🔥🥵https://t.co/UubK1SxJmI pic.twitter.com/qyBaGuod4v — adi | bardi gang (@whoredbardi) July 9, 2022

Despite the controversy, Cardi thrilled fans while performing on the Wireless stage. She brought out Megan Thee Stallion and her husband Offset, and performed her new single “Hot Shit.”

The previous night, she took the stage at Norway’s Stavernfestivalen. Her European tour continues tonight with another performance at Wireless in Birmingham.

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion were the highlights of wireless festival. They brought the energy and were so good live! pic.twitter.com/Qjsn451G94 — lori 🐻🍑 (@lorigomx) July 9, 2022