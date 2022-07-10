News Chris Brown Reveals His Mount Rushmore of Hip-Hop / 07.10.2022

Chris Brown is revealing who sits at the top of his list of greatest MCs.

While speaking with Power 106’s L.A. Leakers, Breezy was asked to name the rappers on his “Mount Rushmore of Hip-Hop.”

He didn’t hesitate to rattle off four hip-hop legends—JAY-Z, Nas, Big L, and Tupac Shakur.

He then quickly decided to swap out Nas for another GOAT, The Notorious B.I.G. “Put Biggie in the spot of Nas,” he said before making it clear that he still has love for his “Make the World Go Round” collaborator. “I love Nas.”

Chris also mentioned Rakim among his favorite MCs. “Rakim in there too, I’m sorry,” he added.

Social media has long debated who deserves a spot on the Mount Rushmore of Hip-Hop. Last year, Spotify x RapCaviar crowned Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and J. Cole among the best of the 2010s, while Nicki Minaj earned the fourth spot based on votes from fans.

During the same interview, Chris also gave props to Beyoncé. “She the GOAT, man… That’s one thing can nobody debate, she’s the GOAT,” he said of the “Break My Soul” singer. “She’s one of the coldest ever, her and [Michael Jackson].”

On Friday, Chris dropped a deluxe edition of his album Breezy with nine additional tracks, including collaborations with Anderson .Paak and Davido. He and Lil Baby will hit the road on their “One of Them Ones” tour, which kicks off July 15 in Raleigh, North Carolina.