News Nicki Minaj Swarmed By Fans During U.K. Meet and Greet / 07.11.2022

Nicki Minaj received a royal welcome during her visit to the U.K.

Following her headlining performance at Wireless Festival on Sunday, the rap queen was swarmed by fans on the streets after announcing that she would be hosting an impromptu meet and greet at Café KOKO in the London neighborhood of Camden Town before flying back home to the U.S.

The meet and greet was originally scheduled for noon, but was pushed back as Nicki tried to coordinate logistics. The crowd grew larger and larger ahead of the scheduled 2 p.m. start time. Many fans skipped work and decided to line up to see their idol, who delivered them pizza and water as they waited.

One thing about the Barbz. They will show tf out for Nicki Minaj 😍 pic.twitter.com/poOGKpdT61 — Nubian Barbz (@Nubianreup) July 11, 2022

No this is insane, this is people lineup outside the cafe today. For the meet and greet with Nicki Minaj. @NICKIMINAJ pic.twitter.com/x3X88ScVPW — Nubian Barbz (@Nubianreup) July 11, 2022

“If there’s a chance that we could meet Nicki Minaj, there was no way that we were going home today,” Tom McCaffrey, who arrived at 9 a.m., told the Camden New Journal. “I’ve been here six hours. Every car that comes past with blacked out windows is getting us a little bit more excited.”

Another Barb, Adonis Caba, came all the way from New York just to see Nicki. “We’re here for the Queen and we’re not talking about the Queen of England,” said Caba.

The scene reached pandemonium by the time Nicki finally arrived. Fans surrounded her car, making it difficult for her to get out. Nicki tried to control the crowd, telling them to get into a “contained space” and not to run in the streets.

Guys, if you don’t get in a contained space they won’t let me get out the cars. Pls don’t run in the streets. Please get in 1 place. 1 line 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/6XixF1OTh9 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) July 11, 2022

She did eventually emerge and was able to mingle with fans, rocking orange hair and a Burberry hat. One video showed Nicki confronting police officers about a security issue.

On Sunday, Nicki capped off Wireless Festival with her first U.K. performance since 2018. She also responded to pregnancy rumors, leaving fans speculating as to whether she is expecting her second child.

Who u calling a hoje? 🥴🫣 https://t.co/YPwHPB1MfB — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) July 11, 2022

The Queen was able to get out her car. pic.twitter.com/FiO6tVX1Sd — Nubian Barbz (@Nubianreup) July 11, 2022