News Getty Images R. Kelly Reportedly Engaged to Joycelyn Savage / 07.11.2022

R. Kelly is reportedly engaged to one of his victims.

The R&B superstar plans to marry Joycelyn Savage, according to legal documents, obtained by TMZ.

“I’m Robert Kelly’s fiancé,” Savage told a federal judge right before Kelly’s sentencing hearing last month.

Savage goes on to say that she is “not the victim that the government has portrayed me to be,” and describes her relationship with the 55-year-old disgraced singer as “amazing.”

“He’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” she writes. “We have a very special connection and are deeply in love. I still support Robert to this day because I love him and will always be here to support him. Robert is not the monster that the government has described him to be. The Robert I know is very sweet, gentle, and kind. At the end of the day, he has always made sure that I’m taken care of, and any other women he was with as well.”

The engagement is apparently news to Savage’s family. Gerald Griggs, an attorney for Savage’s parents, says he was unaware and “strongly doubts” the engagement story. Griggs questions why Savage didn’t testify about it under oath, instead revealing it in a letter submitted to the court.

However, Savage has had little communication with her family since she left to be with Kelly so it would not be unusual.

Savage, along with Azriel Clary, once lived with Kelly and described themselves as his “girlfriends.” In the wake of the accusations, both women defended their relationship in an emotional 2019 interview with Gayle King.

Clary, who testified against Kelly in court, seemingly reacted after he was sentenced to 30 years in prison on federal racketeering and sex trafficking charges.