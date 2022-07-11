News Soulja Boy Blasts Wizkid for Dissing Him 12 Years Ago / 07.11.2022

Soulja Boy is calling out Wizkid over a 12-year-old tweet.

Back in May 2010, the “Essence” hitmaker took aim at Soulja’s music. “I swear soulja boy is wack!..jeeeezzzzz!” he wrote in the tweet, which still remains online.

I swear soulja boy is wack!..jeeeezzzzz! — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) May 12, 2010

After seeing the resurfaced tweet for the first time in over a decade, Soulja went on Instagram Live where he put Wizkid on blast for nearly 15 minutes.

“I don’t give a f**k how long ago it was,” said Soulja. “Ni**a better not say my motherfu**in’ name. Or it’s gonna be repercussions or responses.”

Wizkid’s tweet came three years after Soulja’s breakout hit “Crank Dat,” and nearly a decade before the Nigerian singer and Drake dropped their “Come Closer” collaboration.

“We don’t give a f**k if you ain’t know you was gon’ be famous when you said that sh*t. You famous now. I just now seen it, ni**a,” Soulja added before telling Wizkid to “delete the tweets.”

He also clapped back at critics who tried to call him out for being an instigator. “Ni**as act like I’m on the internet just searching for sh*t. No, ni**as is tagging me in this shit all the time.”

Wizkid has yet to respond, but Nigerian human rights advocate Rinu Oduala came to Wizkid’s defense, only to catch heat from Big Draco.

Big head bitch 😂 https://t.co/FaqkZRItlJ — Soulja Boy (Big Draco) (@souljaboy) July 11, 2022

Fans also pointed out that Wizkid showed love to Soulja in early 2010 when he tweeted about his “Pronto” collaboration with Snoop Dogg. “Love dis joint,” he wrote. “Gettin ma gangsta on!”