Birdman Accuses Rick Ross of Stealing His 'Sauce' / 07.12.2022

Birdman and Rick Ross’ rivalry is back in the spotlight.

The two have been at odds for years and their beef took center stage once again when the Cash Money Records boss sat down with DJ Akademiks for his “Off the Record” podcast (via TMZ). While discussing his legacy, Birdman proudly touted his many successes including Drake, Nicki Minaj, and Lil Wayne.

He also rattled off other big names who he helped put on including Future, DJ Khaled, Yo Gotti, and Rozay.

He took a few shots at the MMG mogul, accusing him of stealing from his playbook by studying his moves before launching his own label.

“Ross sit up under me forever, stalking my style and peeping my sauce,” Birdman said before moving on.

There wasn’t always bad blood between the two. Back in 2013, they released their collaborative mixtape The H: The Lost Album Vol. 1, which arrived five years after it was originally announced.

Ross blasted Birdman on his 2017 track “Idols Become Rivals,” where he accused him of withholding money from Lil Wayne and DJ Khaled and using it to buy a mansion in Miami.

“Damn, Stunna, I hate it came to this,” he rapped. “You stole them boys’ pub and bought a foreclosure.”

Birdman previously spoke about taking Ross under his wing. “Me and Ross was like brothers everyday, hanging together,” he said in a 2016 interview. “I have the utmost respect for Ross. We come up and I taught him a lot of game in this shit. He watched my pimpin’ and did his own thing with it being a hustler, but it threw me off.”