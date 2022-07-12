News Drake Teases New Music, Says He's 'Back Going Crazy' / 07.12.2022

Drake is back in his bag.

Less than a month after the release of his seventh studio album Honestly, Nevermind, the 6 God is already teasing his next move. While hosting his Twitch livestream with Stake on Monday night, he told fans that he is working on new music and promised that it would deliver.

“I’m back going crazy, I’m just letting you know that,” he said while seated alongside French Montana. “I’m in a different bag right now, I promise you.”

Drake shared that he has BIG announcement coming tomorrow! 🦉👀🤔What y’all think it could be?! pic.twitter.com/hIQ02lJUbH — Power 106 (@Power106LA) July 12, 2022

He didn’t elaborate on what he was working on, but he previously shared plans for another Scary Hours pack. “I got another Scary Hours pack coming too, in a little bit,” he said on SiriusXM’s Sound 42. “I’m gonna slap some head tops off with the Scary Hours pack. I love this shit.”

During his Stake livestream, Champagne Papi teased a “big announcement coming Wednesday for the city.” It could be OVO Fest, which he said would return to Toronto after three years.

He also thanked fans for supporting his latest album, Honestly, Nevermind, which sits at No. 3 on the Billboard 200.

“Appreciate everybody listening to the new album, embracing something that I wanted to do for a long time,” he said of the polarizing project. “I appreciate all the love. It means a lot to me that it’s been this many years, you’re still tuning in, being open, showing a lot of love to different shit.”

Fabolous is among the fans of Drake’s latest work. He was seen vibing to the dance-inspired set while overseas in Amsterdam.