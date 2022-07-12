News Erika Goldring/Getty Images Lil Wayne Announces 6th Annual Lil WeezyAna Fest / 07.12.2022

Lil WeezyAna Fest is back.

After a two-year hiatus, Lil Wayne’s festival will return to his hometown of New Orleans. Now in its sixth year, the one-day event will be held on Aug. 27 at Champions Square.

In addition to a headline performance from Weezy, this year’s lineup includes Moneybagg Yo, Coi Leray, Babyface Ray, and Rob 49, as well as some surprise guests.

“We’re glad to be back home! New Orleans birthed us and we can travel and hit the stage anywhere in the world, but there’s no place like home!” said Young Money president Mack Maine. “As always, we will be honoring the many lives lost in Hurricane Katrina as this year marks the 17th year anniversary. Wayne is excited to get back home as this one will be one you won’t want to miss!”

Weezy is also giving back to his city by donating $0.50 of every ticket sold to support youth educational initiatives in New Orleans.

Lil WeezyAna Fest was last held in 2019, but missed two years due to the pandemic. In past years, the festival has featured Megan Thee Stallion, Gucci Mane, Meek Mill, Master P, Saweetie, NBA YoungBoy, Jeezy, Migos, and 2 Chainz, as well as surprise appearances from Drake, Nicki Minaj, and Chris Brown.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 15 at 10 a.m. local time.