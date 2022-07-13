News Trailer: Lil Baby Chronicles His Meteoric Rise in 'Untrapped' Documentary / 07.13.2022

Lil Baby is ready to tell his story.

The Atlanta rapper takes his turn in the spotlight in his feature-length documentary, Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby, which premieres Aug. 26 on Amazon Prime Video.

After making its world premiere at the Tribeca Festival last month, the first trailer has been released. The intimate film captures the Grammy-winning star’s meteoric rise from the West Atlanta streets to the top of the charts.

But it wasn’t an easy journey. After he was released from prison in 2016, he faced a hard choice–return to the fast money of the streets or take a shot at a rap career. It paid off as his second album, My Turn, became one of the best-selling albums of 2020 and established Baby as one of the most dominant names in hip-hop. Untrapped also chronicles Baby as a devoted father and a voice in the fight for racial justice and police reform.

“I’m blessed to be able to tell my story and have people care to hear it,” said Dominique “Lil Baby” Jones. “This film is a real look into my journey, and if it inspires even one person to believe that they can get through hard stuff and dare to follow a dream, then it was worth every penny spent and hour worked. My story is many people’s story and I’m excited to share it.”

The two-minute trailer features never-before-seen footage and commentary from friends like Young Thug and Drake. “Lil Baby already cemented himself as a super important part of this generation,” says his “Yes Indeed” collaborator. “He’s putting distance between himself and other people. He just continued to evolve. This guy’s the truth.”

Watch the trailer for Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby below.