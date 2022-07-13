News Nicki Minaj Teases New Single 'Freaky Girl' / 07.13.2022

Nicki Minaj is ready to unleash the freak.

After taking the U.K. by storm, the rap queen is giving fans a taste of her brand new single “Freaky Girl.” Over a sample of Rick James’ classic “Super Freak,” she delivers nasty bars.

“I can lick it, I can ride it while you slip and slide it,” Nicki raps. “You can smack it, you can grip it, you can go down and kiss it / And every time he leave me ‘lone, he always tell me he miss it.”

Nicki previewed the bedroom banger with a sexy video which finds her twerking on a couch in a black Burberry swimsuit. The hashtag #NickiFreakyGirl began trending as fans shared their excitement.

“Freaky Girl” follows “We Go Up” with Fivio Foreign and her Lil Baby-assisted singles “Do We Have a Problem?” and “Bussin,” and arrives ahead of Nicki’s highly-anticipated fifth studio album, which is due later this year.

“I’m creating music kinda like how I used to create music when I first started rapping on my mixtapes, which is having a great experience, enjoying it, staying present in the moment, and seeing what happens,” she told the “Dana Cortez Show” earlier this year.

Over the weekend, Nicki mania was in full effect when she held an impromptu meet and greet with fans following her performance at Wireless Festival. Hundreds of Barbz swarmed the London streets, causing pandemonium.