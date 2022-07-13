Amy Sussman/WireImage Quavo Talks Future of Migos, Saweetie Breakup, & Solo Career / 07.13.2022

Quavo has unfinished business.

One third of Migos graces the cover of GQ Hype alongside his mother Edna. The self-admitted mama’s boy, who is the youngest child of three, opens up about his childhood, love life, and solo career amid Migos breakup rumors.

The interview was conducted days before rumors began circulating about the future of Migos after fans noticed that Offset and Quavo unfollowed each other on Instagram. In June, the group dropped out as headliners for Governors Ball, citing a scheduling conflict.

Amid the rumors, Quavo and Takeoff dropped “Hotel Lobby,” their first single as the duo Unc & Phew, and a full album is on the way.

At this stage in their careers, Quavo feels that the trio needs to establish themselves independently for the future benefit of the group.

“It was all about Migos, Migos, Migos. The three of us,” he says while reflecting on the group’s decade-long run. “I feel like every group member has to establish themselves. Their own body of work. If not, you start losing members.”

Adds Quavo, “I showed y’all the car. Now, I’m about to show y’all the engine and how it was put together.”

The 31-year-old “trap heartthrob” is also focused on his acting career. He has a role in the Robert De Niro-led drama Wash Me in the River, and stars alongside John Travolta in the heist film Cash Out.

“I kind of want to be like an Ice Cube when it comes to rapping and acting,” he says. “I don’t think people realize what that man did. He did it culturally in the music and with the movies. I feel like that’s what the world’s missing right now.”

The conversation also turned to his high-profile relationship with Saweetie. Following their breakup last year, a video surfaced from 2020 that showed a physical argument in an elevator. Quavo admits that he was frustrated with how things ended.

“If I can ever speak on it, I never once in a million years want to do any harm to any woman, period,” he says when addressing the video.

He was dragged on social media, something that stills weighs on him. “I don’t like what people think,” he says. “When they saw the elevator thing they thought it was abusive, something crazy.”

While his love life continues to make headlines, he’s not looking for a relationship right now. “I want to establish [myself] as a human being before I step into any more relationships or anything that can steer me off.”